Plans for a new bar and live music venue have taken a big step forward with the granting of a premises licence.

Encore Venues is looking to open at 105 Norfolk Street in Lynn, offering “classic Irish charm” with acoustic solo sessions and band performances.

The bar, named The Encore, is set to be housed in a former pre-loved clothing store - and now, West Norfolk Council has granted a licence allowing it to serve alcohol.

The former clothing store at 105 Norfolk Street looks set to be turned into a bar and live music venue. Picture: Kris Johnston

Lee Rowbotham, a director at Encore Venues, told the Lynn News: “We’re thrilled to be granted our premises licence for The Encore.

“We can’t wait to open our doors and bring regular live music, great drinks and a welcoming atmosphere to Lynn.

“Thank you to everyone who’s supported us along the way - we’re really looking forward to becoming part of the local scene.”

Norfolk Street is Lynn’s main nightlife hot spot. Picture: Kris Johnston

Mr Rowbotham previously said he believes there is “a real gap in the town for this kind of venue”.

Cocktails will be made by trained and experienced mixologists, using quality ingredients.

Norfolk Street is already Lynn’s main nightlife hot spot, with popular venues including the Rewind nightclub, Dr Thirsty’s, and The Eagle pub.

