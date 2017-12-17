Plans for new fish and chip takeaway in Downham Market

Downham residents who are partial to a takeaway could have even more fast food options if plans for a new fish and chip shop are accepted.

Documents submitted to West Norfolk Council’s planning committee show proposals to change the use of a shop on London Road from an estate agency to a takeaway.

The plans, submitted by applicant Ismail Budak and received by the council last week, would see the former Keystone estate agency site at 14 London Road become a takeaway shop.

According to documents on the planning portal, it is proposed that the shop, which is currently vacant, would have four employees on a full-time basis.

The plans go on to say that the premises would have a reception area at the front and a kitchen and preparation area towards the back of the property.

The planning portal says the application has a determination deadline of Wednesday, January 31, 2018.