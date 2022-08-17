A number of public meetings are planned next month to address the state of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

It comes after visits in the last year from health ministers, reports of the building crumbling and some 1,500 props holding up the roof in different areas.

Now, the QEH has announced dates for three events in September where people can find out more about plans for a much-needed new hospital and multi-storey car park.

Health Minister, Edward Argar MP, and North West Norfolk MP, James Wild, view the roof supports at QEH earlier this year

Meetings will be taking place at Knights Hill hotel on Wednesday, September 7 between 10.30am-12.30pm and Thursday, September 8 between 6.30pm-8.30pm.

There will also be an online meeting using Zoom at noon-1pm Friday, September 9.

The Trust is proposing to build a new multi-storey car park as part of its work to modernise the site and to support the proposals for a new building.

Emergency props at the QEH (58320802)

Residents, patients, staff and stakeholders will be asked for their views about the proposals for a new car park between August, 30 and September 11 to inform a planning application to the local borough council.

People who can’t make a public meeting will be able to find out more and have their say by visiting the hospital website between those dates.

Laura Skaife-Knight, deputy chief executive at QEH, said: "We are in desperate need of a new hospital and have unanimous support for our scheme from our spectrum of stakeholders across Norfolk and Waveney, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire, all of the areas we serve.

"A new multi-storey car park is a critical part of our plan and will make sure we have enough parking to deal with current demand and support a new QEH in the future.

"We’ve made lots of progress with our plans over the last six months and want local people to help shape the proposal and have their say before we submit our planning application."

Detailed plans and images of the proposed multi-storey car park will be available on the website on August 30 until September 11.

