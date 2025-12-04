A new nail and tanning studio could come to town if plans are given the go-ahead.

The planning application has been submitted to West Norfolk Council by Alfy Knott to change the use of a former recruitment agency office located on London Road in Lynn.

A supporting statement says there will always be one member of staff on site, with this split between two people working part-time. It also states that it would be open 9am-9pm from Monday to Saturday, and 9am-4pm on Sundays.

The nail and tanning studio is proposed for 124 London Road. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The proposed works include a redesign of the inside of the building, which has been vacant for several years. Therefore, there will be no impact on the adjacent buildings or existing residential properties to the rear and above.

Planning documents also say: “The proposed extension and alterations, by virtue of design, scale and use of natural materials, will provide an improved viability to the building and would not be out of place with the rear aspect to the existing building and its surroundings.”

The plans are currently out for consultation until December 17.