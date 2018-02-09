Plans for new place of worship in Ingoldisthorpe given green light

Plans to build a new place of worship on a storage container site in Ingoldisthorpe have been given the go ahead.

West Norfolk Council’s planning committee approved proposals for the new building and car parking spaces at Coaly Lane at a meeting on Monday.

The plans, submitted by Watchtower Bible and Tract Society, said the new Jehovah’s Witnesses premises would provide a replacement facility for the existing meeting place at Hunstanton Road in Heacham.

According to reports submitted to the committee, the building would be located on the western end of the site which has no standing containers at present.

Andy Griffin, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said: “They have been searching for a suitable premises to replace their current one for over 12 years.

“It is badly in need of renovation with no parking provision, so elderly people find it very difficult to walk there.”

The committee was told that the parking arrangements at the current premises are unsuitable, meaning that vehicles are often parked at the side of the road.

Mr Griffin said on average there would be 15 cars attending main meetings twice a week, but the plans included 30 spaces to ensure there is an “oversupply”.

He said the absence of commercial vehicles would “further improve” the safety of Coaly Lane for pedestrians.

Committee member Avril Wright said she disagreed with the suggestion that there is heavy traffic on Coaly Lane.

“There is hardly any traffic on that road now – it’s mostly used for dog walking and leisure use,” she said.

Relocating the meeting place would also benefit traffic in Heacham, one member claimed.

Terry Parish said: “By moving this hall, you would remove the traffic problems on Hunstanton Road.”

Members expressed concerns regarding tree species at the site, as well as light pollution.

The committee voted to approve the plans, with conditions that the premises only be used between 8am and 10pm, that the trees on the site be protected and that the authority would receive full details of a lighting scheme.