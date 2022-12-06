Proposals to add another wind turbine to the Lynn skyline look set to be blocked, despite concerns about doing so during the current energy crisis.

Manufacturing firm KL Technologies has requested permission for the new structure at its site on the northern outskirts of the town.

The company, which makes specialist textiles and ceramics, already has one turbine in place.

It submitted an application in August for a second one to help power its operations, having consulted with locals beforehand.

But at a meeting of the borough council’s King’s Lynn area consultative committee on Tuesday, November 29, officers told councillors that the plans should be refused.

This is because the authority’s ‘local plan’ – a document outlining how the borough should develop – had not said that another turbine would acceptable in that location.

That policy is in line with a de facto ban on new onshore wind projects which was introduced nationally by David Cameron’s government in 2015.

Former prime ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson are both set to rebel against current PM Rishi Sunak to have the requirement removed.

Labour councillor Ben Jones said he was surprised by the officers’ advice, given Europe’s current energy crisis.

The council will issue a final decision by December 28.