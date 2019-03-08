Plans for virtual reality amusement centre in King's Lynn

A new amusement centre offering virtual reality experiences is set to open its doors in Lynn next month after plans were given the green light.

Proposals submitted by West Norfolk-based company Virtuam Ltd for the venue, in a unit on Paxman Road on the Hardwick Industrial Estate, were granted permission last month.

Jason Fey, director of Virtuam Ltd, said: “We believe there is a great need for more entertainment for all ages in East Anglia.

“Virtual reality is a fantastic media which provides total immersion in a virtual world.”

Racing Moto VR Motorbike Simulator. Picture: XD-Cinema/SUBMITTED. (7581595)

He said the virtual reality experiences, which “provide the ultimate in real life adventures”, are divided into various categories including racing, extreme adrenaline sports, platform shooting games, flying, rollercoasters, and more.

The company hopes to open the amusement centre in April.

Mr Fey added: “We are a brand new company called Virtuam Ltd bringing the latest in virtual reality entertainment to King’s Lynn in East Anglia.”

In the planning application submitted to West Norfolk Council, Mr Fey said there had been “great interest” in the venue from local clubs and corporate establishments.

There will also be an educational element to the amusement centre, Mr Fey added, as he said they intend to involve local schools and colleges.

“We do intend to involve local educational schools and colleges, as the virtual reality experiences will provide an extra learning platform for the students.

“We are dedicated to the health and safety of all our customers and will abide by the strict health and safety regulations for the use of the virtual reality equipment.”

According to these documents, the amusement centre would be open 11am to 7.30pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 8pm on Saturdays and 11am to 4pm on Sundays.