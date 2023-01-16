Plans have been submitted to turn vacant space above a Lynn casino into four residential units.

Ben Warren Property Rentals has applied to West Norfolk Council for permission to change the use of the first and second floors above Showboat Amusements in Purfleet Street into one and two-bedroomed homes suitable for single people or small families.

A planning statement from the applicant stresses that they will be high quality units utilising space that has been vacant for the last three to four years.

Flats could be built above this casino in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The ground floor casino will remain. The planners have been told that client has had discussions with the current casino occupier to see if they wish to rent the upper floors and they have declined as they have no plans for expansion.

The application comes weeks after another bid to create residential units close to the town centre – plans were submitted for upper storeys of the empty Debenhams building on the high street.

Do you have a story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk