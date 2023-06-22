Plans for 65 new affordable flats have made progress and could also see the demolition of a community centre used by thousands over the years.

Six blocks of flats have been proposed for Hillington Square in Lynn to replace 67 of the existing flats.

It is part of the final phase of the Lynn development after 190 apartments have previously been built in four refurbished blocks.

An aerial view of Hillington Square in Lynn

The proposals would create 22 one-bed and 43 two-bed social, affordable or intermediate rented flats.

It would also involve knocking down existing flats known as Chestnut House, Aitkin House and Norris House as well as the community centre on Providence Street.

This would make room for the new dwellings as well as a number of community spaces.

Plans include the demolition of Providence Community Centre in Lynn

The ground floor of four of the apartment blocks will be used for commercial purposes, with the possibility that these could become a shop, indoor sport facilities, or medical services.

Representatives from bodies such as Norfolk Police have commented on the plans and suggested that blueprints should be altered slightly so that residents’ front gardens are slightly changed so they appear to be more private.

Officers also suggested providing safer bike storage to prevent thefts.

A community feedback document states that residents who responded to online and in-person consultations held in May 2022 were positive about the plans.

Sketches of proposed Hillington Square flats in Lynn

Plans are awaiting further comments so that a decision can be made by West Norfolk Council.