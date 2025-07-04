Going back to the drawing board to redesign a plan to decrease traffic around the entrance of Lynn would be the “best use of residents’ money”, according to a senior councillor.

The Southgates masterplan is at risk after it was announced that Norfolk County Council decided to return £10million of funding supplied by the Department for Transport.

Simon Ring, deputy leader of West Norfolk Council, has been left “deeply disappointed” - and says the decision this week risks hampering further progress on the wider project to enhance the area, which has severe problems with traffic congestion.

There were plans for the Southgates roundabout in Lynn to be removed

Proposals included traffic being diverted around the 15th-century South Gate to allow for a more pedestrian-friendly area.

County Hall has said the project has been scrapped after the price tag ballooned to £32million.

Deputy leader Andrew Jamieson told the Lynn News that the Department for Transport has not increased the funding needed after that rise.

A sketch of the Southgates Masterplan. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The county council was “unable” to secure additional funding from the Government or other sources - and West Norfolk Council also said it cannot commit to providing any financial support.

Instead, attention has been focused on a revised scheme costing £19.6million, which will see improvements to the town’s gyratory system – the one-way system formed by Austin Street, Blackfriars Road and Railway Road.

Cllr Jamieson said: “I felt, along with the other people involved in this decision, which includes the leader of West Norfolk Council, Alistair Beales, that it would be better to go back, redo a project which specifically focuses on that vital regeneration aspect, so that we can have the right sort of project going forward.

“We need to be as efficient and as effective as we possibly can and deliver the right project for the right value for money.

“The phrase ‘no good turn goes unpunished’ comes to mind. I have worked hard to get this joint scheme for Lynn. The work done by Norfolk County Council has been quite significant in this.”

However, Cllr Ring, who sits on both the borough and county councils, said: “This decision risks stalling progress on a transformational project that is vital to the future of our town and wider community.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revitalise the area, enhance infrastructure, and deliver long-term economic and social benefits for both residents and businesses.

“We will explore every available route to deliver the Southgates masterplan and ensure that this iconic gateway to King’s Lynn receives the attention and regeneration it so clearly deserves.”

Cllr Jamieson confirmed that going forward, there will be a focus on mitigating heavy traffic that piles up around the Southgates area during rush hours.

He added: “We are putting forward measures to improve traffic flows in the Southgates area.”

Cllr Alexandra Kemp, who represents the South Lynn and Clenchwarton area, believes the masterplan was “poorly designed and poor value for money”.

She said: “Downsizing this major roundabout to two signalled junctions was ridiculous. We need a safer roundabout, not Piccadilly Circus.

“Two roundabouts, a larger and a smaller structure, with clearly defined traffic lanes, bus and cycle lanes and space for a tram line, would be a simpler and more effective solution.”

Borough council leader Alistair Beales has been approached for comment, as has North West Norfolk MP James Wild.