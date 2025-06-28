A bid to build 77 affordable homes looks set to go ahead after being given the seal of approval by officials.

Officers at West Norfolk Council have recommended that the scheme offering extra care accommodation for over-55s at a site in South Wootton should go ahead.

The independent living apartments on Edward Benefer Way would be built as a three-storey building, close to the new St James Medical Practice.

If approved, they will be built near St James Medical Practice in South Wootton

Developers Medcentres would create 56 one-bed and 21 two-bedroom affordable flats, which means they will be offered at least 20% cheaper than their market value.

The project would be the third housing with care site in the district, if approved by councillors.

A report by the authority’s planning officer said: “These are fantastic schemes that afford residents independence with support, fostering community integration and reducing social isolation.

“They also represent cost-effective care, as independent living is a more sustainable alternative to traditional residential care.”

The application has received no objections.

Councillors will meet to make a decision on Monday.