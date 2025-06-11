Efforts to construct a new railway station are ramping up after a report identified a key target site for where it could be built.

A working group of travel experts and councillors has identified a need for a new facility south of Lynn to support the area’s growing population.

After assessing three potential sites, it has decided it should be constructed near the Nar Ouse Way enterprise zone in South Lynn – a key area set for regeneration.

Land near the Nar Ouse Way enterprise zone in South Lynn has been touted for a new railway station. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Following the assessment, the group, which seeks to influence the future transport strategy for the town, has called for a viability study to explore bringing this to fruition.

The location was chosen for its close proximity to the West Winch growth area, where more than 4,000 homes will be built, and because it could be constructed on the existing rail line out of Lynn.

At a recent regeneration and development meeting, Cllr Steve Bearshaw, deputy mayor of West Norfolk and a member of the group, said: “This is not a desire, it is a need.

“In the future, we will need to build 20,000 homes in the district, which will bring an extra 40,000 cars to our roads.

“If we do not keep on top of this, we will turn into one big car park.”

Other ideas put forward by the working group included making improvements to Lynn, Watlington and Downham stations, such as boosting parking spaces and better links with the bus network.

A ‘park and sail’ scheme, to encourage the use of the West Lynn ferry, was also put forward.

However, there are fears a new railway station may remain a “pie in the sky” idea due to the costs involved.

Cllr Judith Cunningham said: “Anyone can sit in a darkened room and come up with this idea, but there is a question of affordability.

“Where is the money going to come from?

“We come up with some brilliant ideas here in King’s Lynn but they often stumble when it comes to finding the money.”

Cllr Bearshaw remains optimistic.

He highlighted how a new station at Portway, Bristol, was built for a relatively modest sum of £6million in 2023. It was also constructed on an existing railway line.

However, other projects have cost more. A new station being built near Chelmsford is costing £120million.

Councillors hope by completing the viability study, it will give West Norfolk more leverage to persuade Norfolk County Council and other agencies to help support the bid for the new railway station.

Funding for such a project would come from the Department for Transport and Network Rail, but would have to compete against other schemes for money.

A new station to serve Broadland Business Park near Norwich and the city’s Dussindale suburb has been an aspiration for decades.

New railway stations have also been mooted for Postwick, Rackheath, north Thetford, Thickthorn, near Hethersett, and Forncett St Mary.

Efforts to upgrade the Ely Junction could also mean cash for improving railway infrastructure in Norfolk may be swallowed up by the huge project.

It is estimated it could cost in the region of £500million to complete.