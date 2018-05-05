Plans to build new school in King’s Lynn to be discussed by committee

An application to construct a replacement primary school at the heart of a new housing development in North Lynn and Gaywood is to be heard by officials next week.

The proposals to build a new 420-pupil school and a 56-place nursery will be discussed by West Norfolk Council’s planning committee on Tuesday.

Education chiefs want to move the St Edmund’s Academy from its present home in Kilhams Way to a new purpose-built facility off Greenpark Avenue.

Reports to the committee say: “The need for new primary school provision in the north western part of the town comes from continuing demand for school places, local reorganisation and the increase in demand that will result from planned development in the town.”

The current St Edmund’s Academy had 204 pupils on roll as of May last year.

The application, submitted by Norfolk County Council, says the site is an undeveloped green field which has recently been cleared of undergrowth.

“The site forms part of a much larger area of land centrally in the town, part of which is the Lynnsport complex,” it adds.

The proposed development is a two-storey school building and a nursery building, as well as hard and soft play areas, a sports pitch and car parking.

The application says vehicular access would be via a spur road formed off Greenpark Avenue and through the new housing development.

In reports to the committee, planning officers say: “Subject to conditions, it is not considered that the proposed development would have any detrimental impact on the amenity of the locality or, due to the distances involved, the amenity of any residential properties.”

While the borough council is not the determining authority, it is a statutory consultee for the plans because the development would occur in the borough.

Planning officers have recommended that the committee makes no objection to the proposals, “subject to the imposition of suitable conditions”.

The council’s committee is set to discuss the proposals at its next meeting at Lynn Town Hall on Tuesday.