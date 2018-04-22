Plans to charge West Norfolk parish councils for uncontested elections deferred

Proposals to charge parish councils in West Norfolk for their own uncontested elections have been deferred.

Members of West Norfolk Council’s cabinet voted on Tuesday to recommend a panel look at the matter prior to their next meeting.

A report to the cabinet said: “When a parish council is uncontested, there is a degree of administrative work required of the borough council elections team.

“This does have a real and measurable cost to the borough.”

The cabinet heard from deputy borough mayor Jim Moriarty who said: “The cabinet is not a scrutiny body so any decision taken today will have bypassed the scrutiny process.

“Surely it would be far better if you deferred it so it could go to a panel and they could explore a variety of issues.”

The cabinet voted to recommend that the item be deferred to their next meeting in May.