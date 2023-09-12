A car showroom and workshop premises on Lynn's London Road is to be replaced by 15 townhouses and apartments.

West Norfolk planners have given the go-ahead for the Favorit Motor Company premises to be demolished and for the prime site to be redeveloped.

The scheme allows for two two-bedroom and two four-bedroom townhouses, five one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom apartments as well as two commercial units.

The Favorit car showroom on Lynn's London Road. Picture: Google Maps

There will also be communal space including, secure bike store and cupboards, with some gardens and external space balcony space and communal space to some apartments.

The properties will be accessed from Hospital Walk and a new access is proposed off London Road and Hospital Walk.

The plans will involve demolishing the garage and the 19th century two-storey house used as an office.

The new commercial units will be single storey with their own access via Hospital Walk and the residential units will vary from two storey up to three storeys in keeping with the neighbouring residential properties.

Applicant Paul Ketteridge first presented his proposals for the site back in 2020 and it drew a number of objections at the time including concern from King's Lynn Civic Society, from Historic England and from the community group St Margaret's with St Nicholas Ward Forum.

There was a suggestion that it was being over-developed with too many units being “crammed in”, about the impact on an historic part of the town, about design features and also the lack of residents' parking.

One objector pointed out it was ironic so much space was given to cars in its existing use but no provision was being made for residents to park their vehicles.

Amendments were made to the proposals in 2021 and 2022 and the scheme now has council approval.