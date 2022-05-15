Plans to expand cycle parking capacity in King's Lynn unveiled

Dozens of extra cycle storage spaces are set to be installed in Lynn over the next few days.

Transport chiefs say the facilities will be provided at several locations around the town centre, after Norfolk County Council was allocated £1.2 million of funding to promote active travel options.

But just £8,000 is being spent on providing 42 extra places across five sites in the town centre.

The new spaces will be provided next to existing sites in Broad Street, Tuesday Market Place, Blackfriars Street, and Saturday Market Place. A new area will also be established in the Baker Lane car park.

Work to install the new racks is expected to begin on Monday, or soon after, taking one day to complete at each location.

Officials say nearby businesses and activities will be able to continue as normal while the work is completed.