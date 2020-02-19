Plans to extend opening hours at King's Lynn bar to 5am refused by committee

A Lynn businessman has said he will appeal a decision to refuse plans to extend opening hours at Bar One Hundred.

It comes after a meeting of West Norfolk Council’s licensing sub-committee on Tuesday, which heard of applicant Daniel Hill’s proposals to vary his licence to be able to keep the venue on Norfolk Street open until 5am on Friday and Saturday nights.

But the sub-committee turned the application down after hearing concerns from police and council officials.

Bar One Hundred in Norfolk Street, Lynn

The meeting was told that Mr Hill was hoping for more “flexibility” at the venue, to be able to keep the bar open on evenings where there was a “good atmosphere”.

Mr Hill’s representative Tony Grover said: “It’s not going to be the norm – that is not and never will be the case.”

The application had received letters of support, he added, from taxi firm Connect Cars and the SOS Bus.

And Mr Grover said in response to the objections to the plans: “I consider these to some extent to be scaremongering.”

But Chris Brooks, of Norfolk Police’s licensing team, said: “We are just pointing out the risk if the hours are extended.

“There is a tolerable level of disorder at the venue. You are running a smooth ship – why change it when it’s running perfectly well.”

And Norfolk Police solicitor Andy Owens said the force believed the changes would create “more conflict at the door” of the venue.

“We believe that by altering the dynamics of the venue, it will alter the dynamics of the street as a whole,” he added.

Councillor Lesley Bambridge, who represents St Margarets with St Nicholas ward, said: “I am concerned about the reputation of the town, particularly Norfolk Street, which some residents consider to be a ‘no-go’ area.”

The meeting also heard from borough council officials, who expressed concerns about noise affecting residents living on the street, and also a potential “conflict” with street cleaning teams who work to remove litter and waste from the town centre from 6am.

The application was refused by the sub-committee, who said that they believed the police were in the “best position to say what might reasonably occur”.

After the decision was announced, Mr Hill told the Lynn News: “It wasn’t unexpected, but there will be an appeal.

“It’s a bit disheartening when you try and progress but things hold you back, but it is what it is unfortunately.”

