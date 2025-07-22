Plans to improve Lynn’s Pullover roundabout remain “under consideration”.

The Government has released a list of major road network programmes which it has confirmed funding for - as well as a number which could receive cash in the future.

Among the latter are proposals to improve the Pullover, which links the A17 and A47 and also has an exit heading towards South Lynn, West Lynn and Clenchwarton.

Plans to improve the Pullover roundabout remain ‘under consideration’

The list says that if this project does receive funding in the future, it would be for “improvement to the existing A17/A47 junction to alleviate congestion through grade separation”.

The Government says the plans are “under consideration”.

This is likely to be welcome news as the scheme was put on hold last year because Norfolk County Council halted its plans to ask for funding.

However, the Department for Transport list now hints that it believes this could be a viable scheme in the future.

The West Winch Housing Access Road is among the schemes which were awarded funding as part of this list.

This is being constructed as part of a 1,100-home development in the village.