A report on plans to improve walking and cycling infrastructure around a new community hub in Lynn is set to be considered.

Norfolk County Council’s cabinet is to receive an update on a project designed to support walking and cycling in the town and provide an improved public space on Baxter’s Plain around the new Multi-User Community Hub, which is due to open later this year.

The Lynn Sustainable Transport and Regeneration Scheme (STARS) will provide “better, more direct links for walking and cycling between key areas of the town and encourage more people to choose these healthy modes of transport”, the authority says.

Progress continues at Lynn's new multi-use community hub. Picture: Kris Johnston

In addition, a pedestrian-friendly environment would be created for the Baxter’s Plain area - including new trees and planting.

Cllr Graham Plant, cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure at the county council, said: “Our proposals will create better and safer walking and cycling links to key destinations in the town, including the railway station, bus station and the town centre, and create a more attractive and vibrant area around the new Multi-User Community Hub in Baxter’s Plain.

“Subject to gaining approval for the outline business case, we plan to carry out a public consultation on the STARS project in 2026, when we’ll be able to share further details and ask for people’s feedback on the proposals.

“We then hope to start construction in spring 2027.”

STARS was allocated £24.1million of Levelling Up funding by the Government in January 2023.

Since this time, increased scheme costs - and confirmation that the Government contribution is a fixed amount - has meant that the scope of the scheme has been revised.

The overall projected cost of the revised proposals is estimated to be £19.61million, with a potential £17.65million of that being sought from the Department for Transport.

Approval to submit an outline business case, to secure funding for the revised STARS scheme, is needed from the Department for Transport - and, if it agrees, the case would be submitted later in 2025.

A report on STARS will be considered by the county council’s cabinet on July 7.