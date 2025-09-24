An updated transport strategy will aim to make it easier to travel in and out of Lynn town centre.

Norfolk County Council is updating these plans to reflect changes in national and local transport policy, lifestyle habits since the pandemic, and previous strategies dating back to 2020.

The strategies aim to highlight the transport infrastructure that needs to be delivered within the next five to ten years to enable sustainable growth, while protecting the area’s culture and heritage.

An updated transport strategy will aim to make it easier to travel in and out of Lynn town centre - pictured is London Road

A public consultation is taking place in West Norfolk, as well as Great Yarmouth, with borough councils and key stakeholders from both areas being consulted.

The county council wants to hear from people that live, work and spend leisure time in Lynn, as well as organisations with an interest in transport infrastructure, to get their thoughts on the proposals.

The survey runs from today (September 24) to November 5, and feedback will be considered alongside other relevant information and data to ensure strategies meet the needs of residents.

The findings will feed into the final drafts of the strategies, which will be fed back to county councillors ahead of a decision to adopt them.

Cllr Graham Plant, cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure at the county council, said: “Transport choices and the quality of our infrastructure make a fundamental difference to people’s lives - whether that is using the road network, travelling by rail or accessing places by walking and cycling.

“I would urge as many people and organisations as possible to have their say through this consultation and help us develop the strategies, so they are right for these towns and integral to our economic future.”

The council says transport improvements will be fundamental to achieving sustainable housing and economic growth in Lynn, tackling inequality, improving health, and supporting regeneration.

It is hoped that improving walking, cycling and public transport will enable existing and future residents, visitors and employees to choose “cleaner and healthier ways to travel”.

Since the previous transport strategies were adopted by the county council and the borough councils in spring 2020, there has been significant investment in the towns.

In Lynn, this has included the development of the West Winch Housing Access Road, the Sustainable Transport and Regeneration Scheme (STARS) and a raft of local cycling and walking infrastructure plan schemes.

Cllr Paul Bland, cabinet member for parking and open spaces for West Norfolk Council, said: “Investing in suitable highways infrastructure and travel options for getting into and around Lynn continues to be critical to support our wider aspirations for the future of the town and West Norfolk more widely, including sustainable economic growth, investment and regeneration opportunities.

“The transport strategy has been critical to unlocking investment to date and will continue to do so with the new updated strategy, potentially through other funding opportunities on the horizon, including the Plan for Neighbourhoods and proposed devolution in Norfolk and Suffolk.

“We are working with the county council to seek to make it easier for more people to choose healthier, greener and more cost-effective ways to travel into and around Lynn town centre, balanced with an ongoing need to ensure good infrastructure for car journeys and commercial vehicles.

“I encourage everyone in West Norfolk to take part in this consultation to help shape the final transport strategy.”

People can take part in the consultation online at https://norfolk.citizenspace.com/consultation/transport-strategies-consultation2025-2035/

Printed copies are also available via the consultation page.