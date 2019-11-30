Plans to plant more trees in West Norfolk supported

Tree saplings were handed out to every councillor as a motion to incorporate tree planting into West Norfolk plans was approved.

Independent councillor Sandra Squire tabled a motion to plant the equivalent of one tree for every resident in the borough at a full West Norfolk Council meeting on Thursday.

She spoke of trees being important for ecosystems, flooding protection, biodiversity and well-being and highlighted a figure claiming West Norfolk only has seven per cent of woodland.

Sandra Squire with tree saplings at the full council meeting on Thursday evening. The trees were distributed to all councillors and Conservative candidate James Wild who was sat in the public gallery

Mrs Squire handed out 54 tree samplings, one for each councillor, as well as Conservative MP candidate James Wild who was sat in the public gallery.

She said: “Perhaps we do want to spend money on trees as it is about investing for the future. This area needs more trees so please can we stand to work together for positive investment.”

Ian Devereux, cabinet member for environment, tabled an amendment to Mrs Squire’s motion, pledging to incorporate the tree plan into ongoing climate change proposals being explored.

Cabinet member for business development, Graham Middleton, advised all councillors to support the amendment and compared the motion to county councillors passing a new environmental policy last week.

Leader of the Independents Jim Moriarty requested an assurance that the amendment would not postpone a decision.

And Labour councillor Andy Tyler added: “We are heading for climate disasters. It is imperative we are not looking at the details as an excuse to mitigate what will be serious consequences for the human race in a few years time.”

The motion to support and encourage the incorporation of the tree plan into existing plans was overwhelmingly voted through.

Speaking after the meeting, Mrs Squire thanked the Natural Surroundings business for supplying the saplings at short notice.

Mrs Squire said: “ I’m so pleased everyone likes their trees.”

To mark National Tree Week, West Norfolk Council also planted one near the play area in the Walks on Thursday.

This tied in with the council’s Street Trees for King’s Lynn initiative.

National Tree Week is the UK's largest annual tree celebration marking the start of the winter tree planting season.

Read more EnvironmentKings Lynn