Plans to provide seven new homes in King's Lynn for those with 'identified local need'

A planning application has been submitted for seven homes in Lynn which will provide "much needed family accommodation" and mitigate homelessness.

Broadland Housing Association is the applicant for the self -contained one-bedroom single storey units for Reid Way in Lynn, which is council owned land.

A design and access statement for the application states: "The development will provide much needed homes for people with an identified local need."

Planning applications (39108893)

The site sits at the junction where Reid Way splits into a cul-desac from where it meets Woolstencroft Avenue to the west and Lynnsport Way to the east.

Subject to receiving planning consent the units could be completed as soon as March 2021 with West Norfolk Council stating the application is in line with the objectives set out in the council's Homelessness and Rough Sleeper Strategy 2019-2024.

Agenda papers for Thursday's full council meeting state: "Given the increase in homelessness due to the economic and social impacts of Covid-19 along with potential further increases with the lifting of the moratorium on evictions, the project has been accelerated to provide much needed family accommodation."

But an objection has been submitted against the application by North Way resident James Wilson who wants a tree preservation order to protect 11 trees on Reid Way.

Mr Wilson wrote: "The landscaping scheme submitted with the application is not adequate to compensate for the loss of the appearance of large impressive trees and good cohesive hedge all along this frontage."

He added that he is concerned by the lack of play areas and garden space in the application for residents, as well as potential "neighbour problems" arising due to the close proximity of the homes to one another.

A flood risk assessment states the site is at ‘low’ risk of flooding provided adequate maintenance is carried out to main river flood defences over the lifetime of the development.