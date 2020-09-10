The car park at Lynn’s football ground is unlikely to be resurfaced before Christmas due to an unknown culvert being discovered.

A spokesman for West Norfolk Council said the authority is in the process of assessing the surface conditions of the car park on the Tennyson Road side of the ground.

He added that the council cannot comment on the timeframe until the work goes out to tender.

The Walks, home of King's Lynn Town FC. Picture: Ian Burt

But during this afternoon's full West Norfolk Council meeting, cabinet member for commercial services Paul Kunes said the authority needs to find out who owns the culvert so the ongoing work is unlikely to be done before Christmas.

Labour councillor Christine Hudson asked if the car park on the other side of the ground will be tarmacked.

In response, Mr Kunes said: "I must admit I did not know there was one at the back. I will come back to you on that with an answer."

Agenda papers for the meeting state: “Work is soon to commence on the re-surfacing on the football club car park, which will then become pay-and display (except match days).”

The car park is owned by West Norfolk Council who will be the beneficiaries.

A spokesman for King’s Lynn Town Football Club said an electrical box has been installed as well as CCTV.

He also understands that a survey has been carried out at the site as plans appear to step up.

The spokesman said the resurfaced car park should help the club on match days due to there being more access.

Pay machines had been installed at the car park in March 2018, which were subsequently covered up and were not put into use.

The club has full use of the car park on match days but it is open to the public during the week.