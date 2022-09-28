Plans to revive Lynn's St George’s Guildhall theatre have been hindered by an unsuccessful funding bid.

However, the King’s Lynn Town Deal Board says it is still 'full steam ahead' despite the National Lottery Heritage Fund turning down a bid for £575,000 to go towards the project.

The St George’s Guildhall and Creative Hub project was first unveiled in March of this year , aiming to revive Britain's oldest oldest working theatre and turn it into a site for creative groups in the town to utilise.

Around £9million has already been secured to go towards that vision, the majority of which has come from the Government's Towns Fund.

West Norfolk Council has put £750,000 towards the cause - and it was hoped that a successful tiered Lottery Heritage Fund bid would lead to a further £3.3million in total.

However, those plans have been quelled - although the Town Deal Board remains confident progress can continue as intended.

Michael Baldwin, project champion and deputy chair of the board, said: "Seeking funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund is a competitive process and routinely the number and scale of applications exceeds the funding that is available.We felt that we presented a strong but very ambitious bid.

"Although we’re disappointed that the funders did not feel able to support us at this time, we’re heartened by the progress that’s been made.

"We’re still in a position where we can move our plans forward to sensitively protect and celebrate the heritage of these unique buildings, securing their long-term and sustainable future for the local community to enjoy."

Senior project manager Mike Auger added that the board will continue to look for other sources of funding.

This may be achieved through the establishment of a new Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) which will ultimately manage the theatre.

The organisation may be able to explore alternative funding sources available to charities in the arts sector.

A further bid to the National Lottery Heritage Fund has not been ruled out.

Graham Purkins, chair of the Town Deal Board, said: "This project is the priority project within our Towns Fund programme. We are committed to the vision that we have developed following consultation with a wide range of experts and user groups.

"This is disappointing news but is by no means a game changer. It is not unusual for projects of this size and nature to have challenges and we will adapt using the funding we already have in place."

The Guildhall project is part of the £25m Town Fund programme, which aims to transform King's Lynn town centre with a number of 'innovative' schemes.

Cllr Graham Middleton, the deputy leader of West Norfolk Council who also acts as a representative on the town board, added: "We have already secured the lion’s share of funding for this project, and with the support of the National Trust and the Norfolk Museums Service will press ahead with the proposals."