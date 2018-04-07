Plans to turn old factory in Downham Market into dwellings

A redundant factory unit in Downham could be demolished to make way for eight homes if plans are given the go ahead.

The proposals, submitted to West Norfolk Council’s planning committee at the end of last month, would see the former factory, owned by Dove Workshops, on Fairfield Road pulled down and four flats and four semi-detached dwellings constructed in its place.

In a report to the committee, it is stated that: “The premises are owned by the applicant (Dove Workshops) along with the adjoining factory unit which is where their business of upholstery and joinery exists.”

It goes on to say the scheme is designed “in sympathy” with the surroundings and will provide a variety of housing.