Plans to update and reopen historic Burnham Thorpe pub given go ahead by committee

Plans to update and reopen an historic pub in Burnham Thorpe have been given the green light by council officials.

Proposals to build extensions to the Lord Nelson pub on Walsingham Road and improve the car park were backed by members of West Norfolk Council’s planning committee yesterday.

The plans sought permission to build a part single, part two storey rear extension and two single storey extensions, along with a new kitchen, internal alternations, improvements to the car park, additional parking spaces and the demolition of two storage sheds.

Members of the committee approved the application, submitted by retailer Greene King, despite opposition from the village’s local authority.

Mima Garland, who spoke on behalf of Burnham Thorpe Parish Council, said the council “reluctantly” objected due to the two storey extension, saying they wanted to “reduce harm” to the historic site as much as possible.

“We want small amendments to the current proposal by bringing down the two storey ridge line and eaves,” she said.

“We don’t want the proposal to overpower the original building.”

Greene King agent Simon Millett said: “The works will allow the Grade II listed public house to continue to be used for its original purpose for many more years to come.”

Mr Millett said the height of the rear extension had been reduced, as a result of comments made during the application process.

He said the company “respects the historic nature of the pub” and told the committee that 29 pubs are being closed in the UK every week.

Committee member Andrew Morrison suggested turning down the proposals in order for them to be altered, but his peers did not agree.

Samantha Sandell said: “I am a little disappointed that the parish council has rejected this twice. The pub has been closed since 2016, so there has been a loss of employment and visitors to the area.

“Burnham Thorpe needs its pub back so I wholeheartedly support this application.”

Martin Storey said: “Greene King have obviously done their research and this will bring back a lot of community spirit into the village.

“A public house is part of a community – if you don’t use it, you lose it. In this part of the world, pubs are very important.”

The committee approved the plans, as well as a listed building application for the premises.