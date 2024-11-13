A planning application has been submitted as part of a bid to write the “next chapter” in a listed building’s story.

The King's Lynn Conservancy Board has applied to convert its current buoys store and warehouse building into an office and meeting room.

The Ferry Street building, which is Grade II-listed, would benefit from an insulated floor, walls, solar panels, and a new first floor area.

The Conservancy Board is the statutory port, harbour and pilotage authority for the town, and its premises are a combination of the former public baths and the port’s pilots’ office, which is particularly noticeable due to its watch tower.

If approved, the plans would see the building upgraded with new thermal elements, while an opening would be created between the buoys store and pilots’ office.

A design and access statement completed by Darren French Architect says: “The internal door within the workshop is proposed to be carefully taken out and reinstalled to open in the opposite direction to allow for new floor, with a new glazed door, external grade, installed to the new wall in order to maintain the door as a feature but with thermal separation of the proposed bathroom.

“The applicant and agent have met with the (borough council’s) conservation officer - the proposed alterations are submitted on the basis that these will not impact upon the listed building in a negative way but will provide the next chapter of the building.”

The statement adds that much of the Conservancy Board premises have already been refurbished in recent years, with the building now housing an entrance lobby, port operations room, harbour master’s office, and an accounts office.

The planning application was submitted last week and validated yesterday - and the proposals are now out for consultation until December 2.