Plans have been revealed for a new medical centre to be built in South Lynn.

The healthcare facility on Nar Ouse Way will be developed to open in May 2024, subject to planning permission, NHS approvals and contractual agreements.

The NHS decision on the business case for the building, which has been worked on by the Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System, NHS Norfolk and Waveney and West Norfolk Council, is expected in August 2023.

The building, which would be located near to the Enterprise Zone developments also taking place, will house services from the primary care network and outpatient services from Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

NHS Norfolk and Waveney also expects space to be available within the building which other local healthcare services and organisations will be able to book.

It forms part of NHS Norfolk and Waveney's plans to develop four Primary Care Hubs, which will also see the extension of existing buildings in Thetford and Sprowston, and another new-build healthcare facility in Rackheath, with £25.2 million of funding from the Department of Health and Social Care.

In addition to the new healthcare facility on Nar Ouse Way, a new building for St James Medical Practice on Edward Benefer Way is also due to open in January 2024.

This £8m new-build, state-of-the-art facility will provide a wide range of health and wellbeing services for West Norfolk residents.

The new surgery will help to meet existing and future demand for healthcare services with the ability to take on around 5,500 more patients than could be served at the previous town-centre facility.

Cllr Sam Sandell, West Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for people and communities, said: “Good quality primary care is a critical part of effective health care provision and we know current services are under pressure.

Sam Sandell

"The prospect of a new primary care facility to the south of Lynn is something we can all get behind and the borough council will be doing everything in its power to support delivery of the new hub at Nar Ouse.

"I would like to thank all those involved in the steering group for their contribution to this important work – it is truly a team effort.”

Paul Higham, associate director pf primary care estates at NHS Norfolk and Waveney, said: “We are pleased to be working together with local partners like the borough council to continue to progress the planned development for a new primary care facility in the Lynn area that will further improve residents’ access to health and care services now, and for the future.

"The planned hub at Nar Ouse will help to transform how health and care services are delivered, bringing services closer to where people live, enabling more joined-up care, and supporting residents to access information and wider services that will help them to live healthy and well.”

Independent councillor Alexandra Kemp is among those celebrating the news, as she said she first asked the NHS to fund the surgery in South Lynn in 2015.

Alex Kemp

"I have been speaking with the NHS ever since about the increasing urgency now that St James, is moving out to South Wootton," she said.

"The Nar Ouse surgery will be in the right place to ensure accessibility for families and older residents who would struggle with the two bus journeys to South Wootton.

"I am really pleased the new surgery will provide physio and mental health support and will play a key role in improving health outcomes in the most deprived areas."

An engagement group for the scheme, including healthcare organisations, NHS Property Services who are providing construction management expertise, patient representation, West Norfolk Council, local community group representatives and local councillors, meets and receives regular updates on progress. This group helped to inform the choice of the site for the new building.