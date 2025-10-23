Big plans to deliver two new active travel hubs in Lynn are set to make it easier and more cost-effective for people to get into the town centre.

West Norfolk Council will soon submit a planning application for new facilities including secure bicycle parking at the Enterprise Park in South Lynn and at the Baker Lane car park in the town centre.

The enterprise zone facility is part of the wider vision for development of the Enterprise Park, providing out-of-town car and bike parking to enable people to cycle, walk or bus from there into the town centre, or cycle to work at there.

A visualisation of the proposed active travel hub at the enterprise zone in South Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The Baker Lane facility is set to provide modern cycle facilities close to the High Street for commuters and shoppers.

Planning submission marks a key next step in bringing these transport facilities to life, supporting “greener, healthier travel options and mobility for residents and visitors” as part of the wider Town Deal regeneration programme.

The enterprise zone hub is planned to feature:

• Secure cycle parking

• E-cycle and scooter charging stations

• Lockers for personal storage

• Six electric vehicle charging points

• Additional car parking spaces, providing more opportunities for motorists to park on the edge of the town centre and cycle, walk or bus into town. Two bus stops will be located close to the hub on Nar Ouse Way.

The Baker Lane hub, integrated with the existing toilet block, is planned to offer secure cycle storage, lockers and e-cycle charging points.

This project links to the Lynn transport strategy and complements other active travel projects in the town, including ambitions for the Southgates area and the bus service improvement plan.

Cllr Alistair Beales, the borough council leader, said: “We are seeking to make it easier for more people to cycle, walk and bus into and around Lynn town centre, where possible, creating a cleaner, greener and better-connected place for residents and visitors.

“Active and sustainable travel is better for residents’ health and wellbeing, better for the environment, more affordable and reduces congestion.

“While we know this is not an option for everyone, or for every journey, these hubs are designed to be accessible and flexible, providing essential infrastructure to support active travel choices and reduce reliance on cars.”

Carly West-Burnham of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, who is the Lynn Neighbourhood Board project champion for the active and clean connectivity project, added: “Planning submission is a key milestone in this exciting Town Deal project to support active and green travel in Lynn.

“The active travel hubs are being taken forward as part of our wider active and clean connectivity project, which aims to make it easier for people to choose healthier, more environmentally-friendly and cost-effective ways to travel into and around Lynn town centre and urban areas.”

Cllr Michael de Whalley, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity at the council, said: “The hubs aim to help connect people to the town centre and surrounding areas via sustainable modes of transport.

“Alongside the two planned active travel hubs, our active and clean connectivity project includes 11 other improvements identified in the local cycle walking and infrastructure plan to help make walking and cycling throughout the town easier, safer and better connected.”