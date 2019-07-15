Planter plan to brighten King's Lynn’s town centre

Planters filled with conifers and flowers have been placed outside shops in a £6,000 initiative aimed at making King’s Lynn town centre more attractive during the summer.

And in a clever twist, the planters will remain in place ready for the busy pre-Christmas shopping season when they will be given a festive glow with the addition of twinkling coloured lights around the conifers.

The planters have been placed at selected locations around the town centre as part of a Business Improvement District (BID) Discover King’s Lynn project that also includes hanging baskets and colourful bunting.

Vicky Etheridge with some of the new planters on Tower Street in King's Lynn

BID manager Vicky Etheridge explained that the initiative was aimed at making the town centre more attractive for both residents and visitors, particularly during Lynn Festival time.

She explained that the planters containing mini Christmas trees were trialled successfully last year and this year’s summer scheme followed that.

“The Tower Street traders loved the idea last year and we have expanded it through the summer,” said Ms Etheridge.

She said it was hoped that the traders will help look after the planters outside their individual premises.

Traders who are signed up to Discover King’s Lynn pay an annual levy and the £5,000 to £6,000 cost of the summer initiative comes out of the levy.

It is currently not generally rolled out into the main part of the High Street because of concern over the possibility of cluttering up the thoroughfare.

Vicky Etheridge and her son Thomas, 8, with some of the new planters on Tower Street in King's Lynn

But the extended summer scheme has been welcomed by West Norfolk resident Wendy Twite.

She said: “Anything that enhances the look of the town centre for both residents and visitors has to be welcomed.

“Lynn town centre always looks blooming lovely during the summer months. hanks go to all those involved in this scheme.”

Any traders who would like to hear more about the scheme should go to info@discoverkingslynn.com for further information.