After the county's High Sheriff had to cancel her Justice Ceremony due to the pandemic, the plants and flowers earmarked for the event have been passed on to a Lynn-based charity as part of a community well-being project.

Lady Roberts, the High Sheriff of Norfolk, commissioned the Family Action charity's ESCAPE community allotment and orchard in Swaffham to create a display for the ceremony.

This was due to take place at Swaffham Church on June 14, but the coronavirus has quashed such plans.