Plants grown for the High Sheriff of Norfolk’s Justice Ceremony to be saved for King's Lynn well-being project
Published: 07:00, 13 May 2020
After the county's High Sheriff had to cancel her Justice Ceremony due to the pandemic, the plants and flowers earmarked for the event have been passed on to a Lynn-based charity as part of a community well-being project.
Lady Roberts, the High Sheriff of Norfolk, commissioned the Family Action charity's ESCAPE community allotment and orchard in Swaffham to create a display for the ceremony.
This was due to take place at Swaffham Church on June 14, but the coronavirus has quashed such plans.
Read moreKings Lynn
More by this authorBen Hardy