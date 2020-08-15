Plaque thanking NHS heroes to be displayed at King's Lynn hospital entrance

A handmade plaque has been presented to Lynn's hospital, as a permanent reminder of the efforts of NHS staff throughout the pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw received the tribute from James and Vicky Hodge of Javik Laser Creations in Terrington St Clement.

A post by the hospital thanked the Hodges for the donation and said: "Our CEO Caroline felt honoured to receive it and we can't wait to display this in our entrance."

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of Lynn's hospital is presented with the 3D engraving by James Hodge of Javik Laser Creations, pictured right. Picture: SUBMITTED

Mr Hodge said he was inspired to create the design by his partner's efforts as a paramedic, and he wanted to show his appreciation for the frontline heroes.

The plaque says: "Dedicated to all the staff at Queen Elizabeth Hospital for their tireless work during the Corona crisis 2020."

