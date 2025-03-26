Since recently moving into Lynn town centre, I’ve enjoyed making the most of the facilities in the area, whether it is going for a couple of drinks in the evening and strolling home or enjoying many eateries just a stone’s throw away.

Somewhere quite close to me is Marriott’s Warehouse, located on the picturesque quayside, which is where my friends Beth, Liv, and I visited on Sunday morning.

I was keen to impress Beth, who was visiting from London for the weekend, and had heard good things about Marriott’s Warehouse. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, right?

Marriott's Warehouse situated on the quay

We didn’t book a table, but upon entering, we saw the downstairs restaurant was pleasantly busy, with a few tables free.

We were greeted by a friendly lady who showed us to a free table, where we happened to have a lovely view of the quay.

I liked the atmosphere and decor in the restaurant, with walls filled with stunning local art - which you can even buy and take home if you want to.

Inside Marriott's Warehouse

On the Marriott’s breakfast menu is a good range of options suiting most preferences, including full fry-ups, vegetarian options and lighter breakfasts.

However, we all came in feeling ravenous. So varying fry-ups were on the cards.

But first, some drinks were needed. I went for a cappuccino (£3.20) with oat milk. It came with a sweet chocolate dusting and overall was a great-tasting, good-quality coffee.

My cappucino with oat milk, it was delicious

Beth went for a vanilla latte

Liv went for a pot of tea to accompany her breakfast

Liv opted for a pot of tea (£2.30), which came piping hot with milk and sugar on the side.

Beth went for a vanilla latte (£3), which she said was sweet and creamy.

Liv decided to have the full English (£11), which included a sausage, fried egg, baked beans, a hash brown, mushrooms, a tomato, bacon and toast. She also opted for a side of fried bread (£1.20).

Liv's full English breakfast, with a side of fried bread

Her breakfast went down a treat, with her complimenting the quality of the meat as well as the large portion size. However, she commented on her disappointment that the yolk of her fried egg was a bit hard for her liking and wasn’t very runny.

Beth and I opted to have the veggie breakfast, and priced at £8.75, we were both astounded at the amount of food we got.

Our plates contained baked beans, a tomato, a mushroom, Quorn sausage, sautéed potatoes, a hash brown, fried egg and toast. Beth went without the tomato.

My veggie breakfast

Beth's veggie breakfast, without a tomato!

We both agreed that the portion size was impressive. The potatoes were fresh, crispy and delicious and paired well with the other items on our plates.

The staff who served us were really friendly, with one lady in particular chatting away with us at the end of our visit - which I always find pleasant.

Our total bill came to £38.20, which I think was fairly reasonable for the amount of food we received. If I’m honest, I was expecting breakfast at Marriott’s Warehouse to cost a lot more than it did.

The three of us left feeling stuffed and ready for a stroll around town before having a relaxing end to the week.

Inside Marriott's Warehouse, which was light and airy

Ratings out of five:

Food: Really lovely breakfasts which were obviously made with good quality ingredients. ****

Drink: Beth and I enjoyed our coffees. They must use a good quality bean. *****

Staff: Friendly staff members which made our visit pleasant. ****

Price: For the location it is in, I thought Marriott’s Warehouse would be a more costly visit, but I was pleasantly surprised with the price. ****

Decor: Really lovely decor that reflects the location and celebrates connections with local artists. *****