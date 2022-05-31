Alive Lynnsport has hosted a dress rehearsal of a Platinum Jubilee parade that will take place in Lynn on Friday.

The rehearsal, held on Saturday morning, involved most of the groups who will be marching through town on Friday lunchtime.

Borough Mayor, Cllr Lesley Bambridge, said: “I was pleased to be part of the rehearsal on Saturday ahead of what will be the biggest parade through King’s Lynn that we’ve ever seen.”

Platinum Jubilee Parade practice at Lynnsport: the parade rehearsal.

Cadets from sea, army, air, police and fire, along with guides, scouts and St John Ambulance will be in the parade which will gather on the South Quay for inspection just before midday on Friday. There will be an inspection at noon, the parade will then march through Lynn town centre before heading back to the quayside.

The parade is part of West Norfolk Council's organised celebrations taking place over the four-day bank holiday weekend. It starts on Thursday with children’s activities, live music, beacon lighting and fireworks on King’s Staithe Square.

All afternoon and evening on Friday there will be live music on King’s Staithe Square and activities for children, including the chance to: make a decorated golden crown and a shining sword, to decorate their own commemorative Jubilee mug; pose for a photo on a throne; design a pair of Queen’s Knickers; make some bead jewellery fit for a queen; and enjoy some outdoor games.

At 6pm the Mayor will attend a Platinum Jubilee and Mayor's Inauguration service at King’s Lynn Minster.

The party starts in King’s Staithe Square from noon on Saturday and will include sets from the UK’s award winning pop and rock band Boogie Monsters who bring fun, high-energy and interactive live music for young children and their families. This will be followed by upbeat party music for the whole family until 10pm.

Also there will be activities such as Jubilee hat decorating, drawing of the HM Queen Elizabeth and outdoor games to play for children to enjoy during the day too, organised by Rachael Williams, learning and engagement officer at Stories of Lynn.

The Alive Corn Exchange will be serving cake, pastries and tea or coffee and showing the BBC TV Platinum Jubilee coverage.

There is also free entry to watch a film about the Coronation in 1953, called A Queen is Crowned. Screenings start at 10am, 12noon, 2pm, 4pm and 6pm.

As an added bonus, in the lobby of the Corn Exchange there will be a 10-minute film show of images of the Queen and royal family in West Norfolk collated by the Heritage sites around the town.

The entertainment moves to The Walks on Sunday, in partnership with the King’s Lynn Lions and Radio West Norfolk. Families are being invited to sit in the park from lunchtime until 6pm.

To add to the carnival atmosphere created by the four-day funfair that runs from Thursday, on Sunday there are free activities for children including crazy golf to play near the Walks Café, Union Jack face painting and family trips on Lenny the land-train as it tours the park.

Entertainment on the arena in The Walks will be hosted by Simon Rowe from Radio West Norfolk and includes The Imps Motorcycle Display Team, Bluey The Clown and live music from Abba Chique tribute band.

Residents can follow the latest updates from the Platinum Jubilee weekend by following the borough council social media channels and looking for the #JubileeInWestNorfolk hashtag.