Volunteers have been left heartbroken at having to remove a park’s play equipment after it was yet again “ripped apart” by vandals.

The clock tower at the Gaywood park next to the community centre has been taken down, adding to a long list of issues in the area including litter and travellers moving onto the field.

This is the fourth piece of equipment that has had to be removed, with the actions of youths damaging the area leaving the community centre team “baffled”.

The community centre team have been left 'broken-hearted' at the clock tower being removed

West Norfolk Council has urged people to report the vandalism to the police, and a spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed they will always investigate these reports.

Meanwhile, the problem of travellers on the field has been persistent in recent months - with debate rife as to whether the council or police should be doing more to move them on.

Speaking on the vandalism, Adrienne Dickens, the chair of the Gaywood Community Centre, told the Lynn News the clock tower is being removed.

The Gaywood park clock tower fenced off before being removed

“When we as a committee took over in 2018, all we wanted to do was bring the centre and field back to life,” she said.

“So once we had the hall in a stable position, we all agreed we wanted to give the local children something first - and as we couldn’t find anyone to run a youth club, the next best thing was a park.

“The teenage area was installed about a year and a half ago and cost around £80,000 with help from the (borough council’s) CIL funding. We managed to give the kids something different where they could play and hang out - but I’m afraid all that has happened is that it has created a meeting place for certain youngsters to vandalise and desecrate the tower.

“Why, we don’t know. We are baffled. Every day someone from the committee of volunteers does a litter pick, as those leaving the litter can’t even be bothered to walk 50 yards to the bin.”

Litter in the park, which is believed to be caused by youths and travellers

Photos shared with the Lynn News show pieces of the clock which have been knocked off, as well as the tower lying on its side and being carried out by a recovery vehicle.

Others highlight the amount of litter in the park.

“We are all broken-hearted that it has come to this but we have no other option,” Ms Dickens added.

Four pieces of equipment have been removed from the park due to vandalism

“The residents and the council have complained to us and we agreed that with the vandalism someone would get hurt.

“This is the fourth piece of equipment we’ve had to remove. Last year we had to remove two pieces of the exercise equipment we put in place, and the teenage monkey bars have also been ripped apart - so they’ve gone, and now this.”

Ms Dickens believes parents, teachers and the police have “lost the authority to discipline children”, and that youngsters have therefore “lost all respect for adults”.

Tyre tracks in the park - believed to be caused by travellers

She says that on the occasions she has approached vandals, she has been hit with “verbal abuse”.

On the criminal damage, a borough council spokesman said residents with any issues should contact the police.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “We will always investigate any reports of criminal damage or vandalism that are made to us.

“Victims can report this to us online or through 101 and anyone who witnesses any incidents or has information about offenders is asked to contact us in the same way.

The face of the clock tower lies sadly on the ground

“We work closely with partners to tackle anti-social behaviour around the area, including in our parks and green spaces.”

Meanwhile, on the issue of travellers in the park, the council spokesman said: “The council has established procedures in place to respond to unauthorised encampments on council-owned land which is respectful to the rights of gypsies, roma and travellers, as well as balancing the needs of the community.

“When an unauthorised encampment on council land is reported, council officers will visit, assess the situation and how to respond.

The Gaywood park clock tower on its side, before being removed due to vandalism

“We will also take into account any rubbish they may have and visit the area when they vacate the site, as a matter of course, to clear any rubbish that may be left there.”

Litter at the Gaywood park is a persistent problem