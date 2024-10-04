King’s Lynn Players are alive to The Sound of Music with a trip down memory lane
Published: 06:00, 04 October 2024
The King’s Lynn Players have taken a trip down memory lane as they gear up for their latest production in their 80th anniversary year.
Tickets are on sale now for one of the most beloved musicals of all time, The Sound of Music at Alive Corn Exchange in King’s Lynn from November 12 to 16.
Matthew Austin and Maddi Dawson take centre stage as Captain and Maria. Packed full of Rodgers and Hammerstein classics such as Do Re Mi, My Favourite Things, Edelweiss, and the iconic Climb Every Mountain, this is a show not to be missed.
But this is not the first time this epic musical has been performed by the players and they have been through their archives and found these images from past productions from 1990 and 1970.