The King’s Lynn Players have taken a trip down memory lane as they gear up for their latest production in their 80th anniversary year.

Tickets are on sale now for one of the most beloved musicals of all time, The Sound of Music at Alive Corn Exchange in King’s Lynn from November 12 to 16.

Matthew Austin and Maddi Dawson take centre stage as Captain and Maria. Packed full of Rodgers and Hammerstein classics such as Do Re Mi, My Favourite Things, Edelweiss, and the iconic Climb Every Mountain, this is a show not to be missed.

King's Lynn Players performing The Sound of Music in 1970.

King's Lynn Players have been looking through their archives and found this image from The Sound of Music production in 1990.

Maddi Dawson will take to the stage as Maria.

This is the King's Lynn Players' 80th anniversary year.

But this is not the first time this epic musical has been performed by the players and they have been through their archives and found these images from past productions from 1990 and 1970.