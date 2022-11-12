A play group in Lynn is offering free breakfasts to parents and children who may need it.

Imagine Stay and Play in South Lynn is providing free hot drinks and breakfast items to help families during the cost of living crisis.

Emma Drew and Amber Futter took over running the play group in April and want to help people in the local community.

Imagine Stay and Play is based in the scout hut in South Lynn (60585201)

To start, a swap box was opened where parents and carers can bring items that children have outgrown and can take what they can use.

They now provide refreshments for a donation.

Emma said: “The donation pot is just placed near the refreshments and we have no idea who does and doesn’t donate because we don’t want anyone to feel guilty or embarrassed if they can’t afford something.”

She added: “As the cost of living crisis started to kick off we heard from families that they were struggling to feed themselves breakfast and we thought that serving breakfast was a really simple solution.

“We already had the hall hire and the refreshment donations, so it just takes a bit of extra set-up time and clearing away time to provide breakfast.”

Some of the breakfast items on offer at Imagine Stay and Play

Imagine Stay and Play offers hot drinks, cereal, toast, porridge, fruit, crisps, biscuits and cold drinks.

“All the food and drinks are self-serve, and we have tables set up for families to enjoy breakfast together,” said Emma.

The playgroup also has a quiet room for breastfeeding mothers to go to (60585207)

“The breakfast is as much for the adults as it is for the children.”

The group is based inside the 7th King’s Lynn Scout Hut and, to anyone wanting to join, Emma says simply to just turn up.

It costs £3 for children aged 1-5 years old, 50p for each sibling and £1 for under one year olds.

The group runs from 10am-11.30am in autumn and winter.

Any parents and carers wanting more information can visit: https://imaginestayandplay.com/