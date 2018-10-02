Plea for caution over West Norfolk care home closure idea

Elizabeth Truss MP (4510400)

There are growing calls today for a rethink of plans to close a West Norfolk village care home as councillors and MPs echoed concerns from across the political divide.

Bosses of the company which runs Burman House in Terrington St John insist the plan is the best to ensure residents get the care they need and reduce uncertainty for them and staff.

But new questions have been raised over the justification put forward by its operators, Norse Care, and a perceived lack of clarity over how current residents will be looked after if the site is shut.

The company, which is owned by Norfolk County Council, says room occupancy rates are low and believes it may be difficult to sell the site to a private operator.

A consultation document explaining the firm’s view said: “This has led us to conclude that the best way to continue to care for Burman House residents in a more cost-effective way would be to close Burman House and to offer residents a place in another care home or housing with care scheme.

“We are proposing to do this because the low occupancy at Burman House makes the home more expensive than other NorseCare homes providing similar care to older people.

“Additionally, the small bedrooms are not suitable to meet the future needs of older people requiring residential care.”

New proposals, which county council chiefs say could provide 3,000 extra homes for older people in the county, are also due to be considered by councillors later this month.

But South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss yesterday claimed 90 per cent of the home’s rooms are already occupied and a projected 36 per cent jump in the borough’s elderly population over the next decade meant there would be even more demand for services.

She said: “I would therefore question the rationale for closure of the home and I would like to know what is planned for the Burman site should the closure take place.

“I believe every option should be explored before a final decision is made.”

Former borough mayor Barry Ayres, who is one of the village’s two West Norfolk Council representatives, said the consultation launched by Norse last week was a “somewhat empty process” without clear details of alternative provision.

He said: “This community and its surrounding villages have a population with a high age level so retention of this facility is critical.”

Meanwhile, local Labour party activists took their campaign to the streets of Lynn on Saturday to gather signatures for petitions against the planned closure of both the home and all but one of the borough’s children’s centres.

The trade union Unison, many of whose members work at Burman House, have also launched an online petition against the closure plan, via the TUC’s Going to Work platform.

The petition can be found at https://campaign.goingtowork.org.uk/petitions/save-burman-house-residential-care-home.