Plea for firms to back King’s Lynn Minster renovation work

Businesses in Lynn are being encouraged to give their backing to work on major renovations and improvements to King’s Lynn Minster.

More than £700,000 has so far been raised towards the project to repair the building and provide a range of new facilities.

But a £120,000 shortfall still remains and civic leaders will host a fundraising reception next month to help plug the gap.

Business leaders are being invited to attend the event at the town hall on Friday, May 4, between 5 and 7pm, which organisers hope will help them reach their target of raising £30,000 in donations from local companies.

The event will be hosted by the borough mayor, Carol Bower, who has appealed for firms to get involved.

In an invitation letter ritten on behalf of the St Margaret’s Trust, she said: “King’s Lynn Minster is one of the largest town churches in the country and dating back to 1101, it formed the origin of the town, alongside the adjacent market place.

“It has remained of significance to the people of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk through the centuries, right to the present day.

“And its history forms part of our heritage in the town, which is vital to our tourist industry.

“Of course, our aim is to raise funds and we are asking if your business would support us with a suggested donation in the region of £250 towards the appeal.”

Companies can also become a Corporate Friend of the minster.

The current project, which was awarded a Heritage Lottery grant of more than £200,000 in January, will repair the minster’s stonework and stained glass windows. The second phase would then see new facilities including toilets, step-free access and educational materials built.

The letter says that, in total, nearly £720,000 has been raised so far through grants, donations and fundraising activities towards the estimated £840,000 total cost.

Guests attending the reception will be given a presentation on the minster’s past by town historian Dr Paul Richards, as well as a chance to tour the building.

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham is also due to be among the speakers.

The reception is being sponsored by Chalcroft Construction, Stephenson Smart and Sprint.

Donations can also be posted to the St Margaret’s Vicarage, St Margaret’s Place, King’s Lynn PE30 5DL.