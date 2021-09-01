Owners of the quirky Tipsy Teapot bar cafe which opened recently in Lynn's High Street have made a heartfelt plea on Facebook.

Twice now they have realised that items have been taken from the premises that form the unique and wacky interior design.

The message from the Tipsy Teapot page on Facebook reads: "Heartfelt plea. As most of you know the entire design and build of Tipsy has just been myself and Mr Tipsy for the past 13 months.

Tipsy Teapot on Lynn High Street is wacky and wonderful (49433039)

"All the little bits and bobs you see upstairs and downstairs have been collected or personally made by me in the same way that everyone fills their home with nice things.

"I understand other people also think they are cute and pretty and that's why Tipsy is a nice place to be so if you like something, ask me where I got it rather than just take it.

"The first time was disappointing, the second is plain rude.

"Thank you so much to everyone else who can come and simply enjoy the space."

Tipsy Teapot on Lynn High Street is wacky and wonderful (49432074)

Comments under the plea have been supportive with one saying: "Not ideal but put camera up you cannot trust anyone these days."

Tipsy Teapot responded: "You're absolutely right and it's such a shame as these people probably wouldn't dream of going to a friend's house, seeing something nice and thinking 'oh I'll have that' then taking it, but it's exactly the same thing.

"We do have cameras and hopefully this post and its responses will show them that it's not okay to do that."

An example of what has been taken was explained by the owner, who said: "A cushion cover has been taken off and then the cushion hidden, it may not seem a lot, but it's the second time something has been taken. People don't seem to understand."

Tipsy Teapot serve wacky mocktails and cocktails such as the Banana Puffle (49432154)