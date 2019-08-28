Police in Lynn have appealed for help to trace a man they want to question in connection with the theft of a £450 razor from a town shop.

Officers say a Braun 9390CC Series 9, worth £449.99, was taken from the Boots store on Lynn's High Street on August 11.

Today, they released a CCTV image of the man they would like to speak to about the incident.

Do you recognise this man? (15845827)

Anyone who thinks they know who he is, or who has information about the incident, is asked to contact Sgt Darryl Grief, at Lynn police station, on 101, quoting incident number 36/58661/19.

Information can also be provided via Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555111.