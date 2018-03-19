Plea to trace missing man who may be in King’s Lynn

Police have appealed for help to trace a missing man who they believe may now be in the Lynn area.

Jimmy Williamson, 23, of Brandon, pictured right, was last seen boarding a bus heading towards Thetford last Wednesday.

He is described as vulnerable, 5’10” tall, of thin build and has curly dark hair.

When last seen he was wearing an old black leather jacket and old jeans. He may also be carrying an old rug.

Anyone who has seen Jimmy or a person matching his description should contact Suffolk Police on 101.