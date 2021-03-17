Plea to trace relatives of King's Lynn man following death

Officials from the Norfolk Coroner's Office have issued an appeal for help to trace the next of kin of a West Norfolk man who died last week.

Mark Slingsby, who was 53 and who lived at an address in Lynn, died last Tuesday, March 9.

Officials have stressed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Although it is believed that Mr Slingsby had relatives living in the area, inquiries to date have not traced any next of kin.

Anyone who has any information relating to Mr Slingsby is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.