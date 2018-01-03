‘Please attend as normal’, King’s Lynn hospital tells outpatients

People scheduled to have outpatient appointments at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) are being urged to attend as normal, despite winter pressures on the NHS.

Officials have confirmed that seven operations have been cancelled at the Gayton Road site today, following national media reports of a major crisis in the service.

However, QEH bosses say that, despite expecting a wave of calls from concerned patients following the coverage, their outpatient service has so far not been affected.

Chief executive Jon Green said: “Whilst we have cancelled some operations, and despite high levels of attendances at A&E, we would like to reassure the public that our outpatients appointments are running.

“So we would ask all patients to continue to attend their appointments as normal unless we contact them directly. However, we continually review the situation.”

A spokesman added that the hospital ensures it is clinically safe to cancel an operation or appointment before doing so.

Some reports have suggested that tens of thousands of operations are being cancelled across the country until February in a bid to release beds and staff for emergency cases.