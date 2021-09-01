People are being urged not to attend the emergency department at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital unless they need to.

Officials have taken to social media this morning to appeal for the public to use other healthcare services if they can.

A post on the hospital's Twitter feed said: "We're seeing high demands in our ED and are asking you to use alternative services if it's not an emergency.

Ambulances outside the QEH at Kings Lynn. (48329750)

"Please use the NHS 111 service before attending our ED.

"Your local pharmacist will be able to offer advice and assistance for more minor issues."

The cause of the increase in demand has not been disclosed. The hospital has been approached for further comment.