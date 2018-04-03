Please lend helping hand to keep our furry friends safe

The RSPCA is looking for animal lovers who would like to train as a wildlife casualty volunteer and support frontline work in West Norfolk.

Volunteers are trained to collect and transport sick, injured, or orphaned birds and small mammals and take them to its centres or appropriate veterinary establishments.

To ensure the RSPCA keep their volunteers busy and involved in their work, the charity only recruits where it has the greatest need for help.

As part of its spring recruitment drive, the RSPCA is now looking to expand that army in the Lynn area.

So far, across the country, 150 dedicated volunteers have signed up to give their time helping to collect and transport animals in need of care to vets and approved wildlife centres.

Among the recruits is Justin Disdale, 47, who began working as a volunteer in October after completing his training.

He said: “I’ve always had a keen interest in wildlife, but never followed a career in that area.

“When I saw the role advertised I thought I’d have a go and it’s been absolutely fabulous.

“Every aspect of the role is just great, feeling part of a team, meeting the kind-hearted members of the public and having the opportunity to be up close to our wildlife.

“I truly love my role and if anyone is interested in wildlife I would thoroughly recommend they sign up.”

Wendy Wasels, volunteer development manager at the RSPCA said: “Our wildlife casualty volunteers play a vital role supporting our inspectors and officers who are on the frontline and we are now launching our spring recruitment drive.

“These dedicated volunteers are trained to handle, collect and transport certain birds and small mammals to vets.”

Applicants to volunteer will need to live in West Norfolk and need to be available for training on April 11 at Block Fen Animal Centre, Block Fen Drove, Wimblington or on May 1 at Blackberry Farm Animal Centre, Quainton, Aylesbury.

For full details go online to: www.rspca.org.uk/get involved/volunteer/vacancy/details/