Plenty of Archies already in West Norfolk

With the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have opted to name their new baby Archie, the name will no doubt soon be gaining popularity around the world.

But it seems parents in West Norfolk are already ahead of the curve.

Archie was the area's eighth most popular baby name in 2017, according to the Office of National Statistics.

There were nine little Archies born to mothers in the borough during the year, the last period with available data.

They joined 2,790 born elsewhere in England and Wales, making Archie the 18th most popular name across the two countries.

Archie is a name of German origin and means "genuine", "bold" and "brave".

Short for Archibald, it is now given as a name in its own right.

The most popular boys name in West Norfolk was Alfie. The most popular girls name, meanwhile, was Daisy.