Ploughing match in Roydon digs deep for charity

A legion of tractors went head-to-head in a ploughing match at Roydon Hall Farm on Sunday to raise money for a worthy cause.

The second annual Charity Ploughing Match and Tractor Working Day, which saw 57 tractors and one set of heavy horses complete for winning titles, raised £1,000 for the East Anglia Air Ambulance.

Charity Ploughing Match at Hall Farm Roydon IAO East Anglian Air Ambulance .Pictured Competitors Christopher Hammond. Gerald Hammond.

The charity ploughing match staged six classes including novice, classic, international, vintage mounted, vintage trailed and horticultural.

And this year’s overall winner of the day was Stephen Framingham from North Elmham, who beat competitors ranging from 18 to 80-years-old.

Co-organiser Emma Pickering said: “The day went really well. We raised £1,000 for the East Anglia Air Ambulance. They are really the only emergency service who can come to tractors aid.

“All together we had 58 entries, 57 of these were tractors and one was heavy horses. It was a wonderful day, and despite the cold we did have some lovely sunshine.

Charity Ploughing Match at Hall Farm Roydon IAO East Anglian Air Ambulance .Pictured on his 1965 Zetor 3011 Peter Allflatt Ploughing

“Everyone enjoyed themselves and we gained quite a lot of interest from people passing by. A number of people came over to have a look at what was going on.

“We’d like to thank everyone who came along and everyone who donated.”

Charity Ploughing Match at Hall Farm Roydon IAO East Anglian Air Ambulance .Pictured on his 1965 Zetor 3011 Peter Allflatt.

Charity Ploughing Match at Hall Farm Roydon IAO East Anglian Air Ambulance .Pictured East Anglian Champion Horses Univere. Belereo.