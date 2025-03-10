A college plumbing lecturer was surprised when she was named as the borough’s Employee of the Year.

It wasn’t the first business award won by Livvi Hodges, as she was crowned as Apprentice of the Year back in 2014.

Fast forward 11 years, Livvi, who is a plumbing lecturer at Lynn’s College of West Anglia, was crowned Employee of the Year at this year’s West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

Livvi Hodges won the Employee of the Year. Pictured with sponsor from MARS

Livvi, from Downham, was up against Dan Mason from Workplace IT in Lynn and Downham’s Sarah Cox from the West Norfolk Deaf Association.

Speaking about her award win, she said: “I just can’t believe it and I feel really proud for all the women and girls who go into construction. I feel proud to represent them.

Livvi Hodges won Employee of the Year

Livvi is continuing her streak of success after it was announced near the end of last year that she won £90,000 on Michael McIntyre’s BBC One show, The Wheel.

She explained how rewarding offering the girls in construction taster days has been for her.

Livvi Hodges (left) with her twin sister at the Mayor's Business Awards

MARS UK based in Lynn was a sponsor of the Mayor's Business Awards 2025

Livvi added: “It has been really nice for girls to come and do trial days at the college. I hope that just even one of those girls considers a career in construction.”



