Dozens of poetry lovers gathered in Lynn last week for a festival celebrating literature.

The poetry festival, which was held at the town hall, kicked off last Friday night and lasted the weekend.

There were a total of six different events, with one paying tribute to Anthony Thwaite being attended by around 70 to 80 people.

King's Lynn Poetry Festival at King's Lynn Town Hall. Pictured Poets and Organisers.

Over the weekend, the event also hosted a discussion session, poetry readings and a talk about TS Eliot.

The festival’s founder and chairman Anthony Ellis said: “It went extremely well I’m pleased to say. There was excellent input from the writers and everyone very much enjoyed themselves.”