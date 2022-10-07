Poetry lovers turned up for the rhymes at King's Lynn festival
Published: 16:58, 07 October 2022
| Updated: 16:59, 07 October 2022
Dozens of poetry lovers gathered in Lynn last week for a festival celebrating literature.
The poetry festival, which was held at the town hall, kicked off last Friday night and lasted the weekend.
There were a total of six different events, with one paying tribute to Anthony Thwaite being attended by around 70 to 80 people.
Over the weekend, the event also hosted a discussion session, poetry readings and a talk about TS Eliot.
The festival’s founder and chairman Anthony Ellis said: “It went extremely well I’m pleased to say. There was excellent input from the writers and everyone very much enjoyed themselves.”